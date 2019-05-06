190 outlaws arrested

LAHORE: Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued the facts and figures regarding its performance of April here on Monday.

According to the report, 190 alleged outlaws of 82 gangs were arrested and an amount of rupees more than 1 crore and 71 lakh was recovered from the gangs members which was handed over to the actual heirs.

During grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 426 criminals and recovered 32 rifles, 7 Kalashnikovs, 09 guns, 358 revolvers and pistols as well as thousands bullets from their possession.

More than 9-kg heroin, more than 225-kg of charas, more than 04-kg opium, 01-kg and 635grm ICE and 6381 litres of liquor were recovered from 508 outlaws. Moreover, an amount of rupees more than 04 lakh and 34 thousands was recovered from 354 accused during crackdown against gambling. Lahore Police also arrested 127 criminals during its action against brothels’ in the city. Around 794 criminals were arrested for wheelie, kite flying, aerial firing, price control, rental, foreigner, marriage and loudspeaker acts.