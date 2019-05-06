Ulema’s role in promotion of peace lauded

LAHORE: The role of religious scholars in spreading the message of Islam is laudable. Efforts will be made at every available forum to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism, said Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ijaz Shah.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah congratulated Tahir Ashrafi for receiving Peace Award from OIC, according to a press release issued by PUC Monday.

He stated that Islam is a religion of peace, harmony and stability and teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah demand every Muslim to respect and honour all the religions. The minister lauded the role of religious scholars in curbing the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan. Speaking on this occasion, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi lauded the government decision to associate registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education. s