Ramazan to see less power cuts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was Monday informed that there would be no power loadshedding on 80 percent feeders across the country during Ramazan due to improvement in the transmission system.

During a high-echelon meeting on developments and reforms in the energy sector, the prime minister was told that a load management plan had been prepared for the remaining 20 percent feeders where loadshedding would be carried out due to line losses.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, spokesperson for the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, SAPM Yousaf Baig Mirza, Secretary Power Irfan Ali and other senior officers attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that uninterrupted power supply would be ensured across the country during Sehr and Iftar timings.

It was further informed that the government planned to get rid of circular debt by December 2020. The prime minister was briefed in detail about reforms in the power sector, removal of impediments to power transmission, measures to curb power theft and cope with the issue of circular debt.

The premier was further informed that circular debt increased by Rs450 billion during 2017 and 2018 which would be brought down to Rs293 billion during the current year and to further Rs96 billion by 2019-20, while it would be completely overcome by the end of next year.

A 25-year plan has also been formulated to cope with demand and supply of power. Moreover, a fresh policy on power production through alternative energy resources has also been formulated.

Under the policy, 20 percent of total electricity would be produced from alternative resources by 2025 which would be enhanced to 30 percent by 2030.

The meeting was told that the ministry’s drive to curb power theft and recovery of dues had brought positive outcomes and within four months additional power dues of worth Rs48 billion had been recovered which would touch Rs80 billion mark by year end and Rs190 billion by June 2020. Special focus is being paid to handle the losses caused by theft and technical and transmission issues that were coming to fruition.

As a step to curb power theft, 27,000 First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered and 4,225 people arrested, including 433 officials of power sector. Moreover, another 1,467 officials have been charge-sheeted.

The meeting was informed that the production capacity of power system had been enhanced by 3,000 megawatt by addressing 15 major shortcomings. Discussing power tariff, the meeting was informed that the previous governments had failed to incorporate the expenses incurred on net hydel profits and different power projects in power tariff that was why the consumers were bearing an additional burden now.

The premier was told that the previous governments had announced subsidies for different sectors but did not allocate the required amount in the budget causing the power sector to suffer. The meeting was told that the policy on exploration and production in petroleum sector was being amended and a shale policy was also on the cards, for the first time. The exploration and production sectors are also being bifurcated.

The prime minister was told that 40 blocks had been identified for exploration and production and international road shows would be conducted to attract the technically-equipped foreign firms so that the oil and gas reserves could be exploited.