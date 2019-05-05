close
May 6, 2019

Budget for the salaried

Newspost

 
Budget 2019-20 is scheduled to be presented on May 24. Low-income groups, and particularly government employees and pensioners, are very concerned about the current price hikes and inflation. I would like to request the prime minister and finance adviser to take special care of the salaried class in the upcoming budget.

It is requested that all three ad-hoc relief allowances be merged in the basic salary, and revised pay scales be announced with a special package for pensioners in view of the plight of employees. This will not only compensate the salaried class but also attract talented human capital to join the civil services and ensure the eradication of corrupt practices from government-owned organisations and boost up efficiency and commitment.

Tariq Majeed

Hyderabad

