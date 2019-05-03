Kamal demands ownership rights for Pakistan Quarters residents

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said his party is not only highlighting issues but also providing solutions to problems.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of the residents of PIB Colony and Pakistan Quarters on Friday. He said rulers would have to take serious steps to put the economy on the right track.

Kamal said living standards of people were declining. “The progress of any nation is measured on the basis of the Human Capital Index that focuses on education and health of the people instead of gross domestic product.

“The past governments did not pay any attention to these two important neighborhoods,” he added. He also appealed to the federal government to give ownership rights to the residents of Pakistan Quarters and Martin Quarters to end their mental agony. “These people belong to the poor class and they have no alternative residential arrangements."