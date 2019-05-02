close
Fri May 03, 2019
May 3, 2019

Amir Cables in veterans cricket quarterfinal

Sports

May 3, 2019

LAHORE: Amar Cables registered a an eight-wicket win over Income Tax Seniors to qualify for the regional quarterfinals of the National Veterans Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal ground.

Income Tax senior were dismissed for 139 in 24.3 overs. Income Tax main scorers were Muhammad Younis 25, Qadeer Khan 23, Muhammad Arif 16, Munir Shah 13 and Mehmood Jaffari 16. Akbar Ali and Ahmad Shahab claimed four wickets apiece for 26 and 52 runs respectively. Amar Cables got the he target for loss of two wickets in 15.3 overs.Man of the match Ahmad Shahab scored 65. Zahoor Elahi also did well for 50. CEO Amir Cables, Amir Ilyas Butt gave away man of the match award to Ahmad Shahab.

