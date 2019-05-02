Weapons, explosives recovered in Kurram

PARACHINAR: The police recovered weapons and explosives in an action carried out in Karakhela area in Kurram district on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Rahim Shah said that following a tip-off, the police conducted a search operation and recovered weapons and explosives from a deserted place in Karakhela area. He said the weapons were stuffed in a crate that include four RPG rocket shells, one each fuse and machine gun, explosives and two improvised explosive devices. The official said that the militants had dumped the weapons that were to be used in subversive acts in the district but the police foiled their planning through timely action.

DPO Rahim Shah said the police would utilise all the available resources to maintain law and order in the district. He vowed that stern action would be taken against the criminals and anti-social elements to restore confidence of the people in the police force.