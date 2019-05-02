Students educated on drug addiction

Islamabad: The COMSATS University’s Psychological Society organised a seminar on campus to create awareness of drug addiction and detoxification among students.

Dr Shahid Akhter, the CEO of Islamabad Psychiatric Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre, was the

guest speaker on the occasion.

He highlighted different aspects of the use of drugs in Pakistan, especially ways and means to prevent it.

Dr Shahid Akhter and his team of specialised practitioners also participated in a free mental health camp and gave free consultation to students and faculty on different psychiatric issues.

The organisers said the event provided a learning experience to the students, especially to those of psychology to interact with such an experienced psychiatrist.