PA wants ban on actors in Ramazan TV shows

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed unanimous resolution calling for ban on showbiz figures from attending and hosting Ramazan transmission.

The resolution was moved by Muavya Azam Tariq, son of Maulana Azam Tariq, and no member of the Punjab Assembly opposed it. He was elected from Jhang and heads Rah e Haq Party. He is the ally of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government in Punjab. The resolution pressed the PEMRA to impose a ban on figures related to showbiz from being part of Ramazan transmission. He held the view that it was highly regretful to see that Ramazan related programmes were hosted by showbiz figures instead of the Ulema e Karam.

He said that Ulema-e-Karam had spent their lives in learning and spreading the religion but Ramazan programmes were hosted by showbiz figures, who not only lacked knowledge of Islam but their acts were clearly in conflict with Islamic teachings. He said the showbiz figures must first learn Islam in its true sense before hosting the shows related to Ramazan. Through the resolution, he urged the PEMRA not to include showbiz figures in Ramazan transmission and demanded the progammes should be hosted by Ulema e Karam (religious scholars). The resolution was passed without any vote against it.

Syed Hassan Murtaza, the PPP-P Punjab Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, on a point of order vehemently condemned torture of PPP Gujranwala division head Deewan Shameem and called for immediate arrest of the accused involved in it. Deputy Speaker Mir Dost Mohammed Mazari on the occasion ordered immediate arrest of the elements behind the incident.

On the instruction of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, an 11 member committee has been constituted that would monitor blasphemous material on social media and educational syllabus.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Information and Culture Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari whereas Law Minister Raja Basharat, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas, Minister for Mines and Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, former Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will also be a part of it.

The committee will monitor complaints related to sectarianism and other acts meant to distort Islamic history. This is noteworthy that the committee has been constituted after Hafiz Ammar Yasir, the PML-Q MPA and Provincial Minister, had drawn the attention of the House towards blasphemous content against Sahaba Karam published in an O level book.

The Deputy Speaker continues to chair session despite quorum against the tradition of the House, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Mir Dost Mohammed Mazari continued to chair the session despite the fact that quorum was pointed out. During the PA session on Thursday, an Opposition member pointed out quorum which was in sufficient at that time but the chair ignored it and continued to chair the session. The House, however, was adjourned later till Friday over lack of quorum.