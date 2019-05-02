close
Fri May 03, 2019
Population problems

Newspost

 
Pakistan's population is still growing very fast. In 1974, Pakistan had 27 million people. Now it has over 200 million. According to a report on the new year’s first days, 15 thousand children took birth in Pakistan. The medical association warns that if we don’t control the population then it can become a critical issue in the country.

Hina Daad

Kech

