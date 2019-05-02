PTM itself not an issue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) itself was not an issue; however, a few individuals playing into foreign hands were, by design, exploiting the sentiments of the terrorism victims.

The remarks by the army chief came during his interaction with students of various universities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at the Corps Auditorium in Peshawar, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS said Pakistan was blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of the country belonged to them. He said the Pakistani nation and its armed forces had done a great job while fighting against terrorism.

"It’s time now to have its dividends through socio-economic development in which education is most important," General Bajwa said. Referring to the PTM, he said the organisation itself was not an issue, adding, "The issues being highlighted are genuine and natural in post-operation environment.”

The COAS, however, said that a few individuals playing into foreign hands were exploiting sentiments of the people, who had actually suffered from terrorism and needed care now. He said that both government and the security forces were working to address genuine issues of the tribals, regardless of where they come from.

"For us progress towards enduring peace through socio-economic development comes first and we shall fail all inimical forces and their conspiracies trying to undo our gains," General Bajwa concluded.

On the occasion, the students expressed their full support for Pakistan armed forces. They said they would be contributors, not bystanders, to bright future of Pakistan, and won't be swayed by detractors of any type.