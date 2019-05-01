Karachi heat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The heatwave in Karachi is making life very difficult for the people of the city. For students, it has become tough to go to their classes. The government must take tangible efforts to provide people with special camps at every corner on the streets so as to avoid heat-related fatalities.
Shazim Shujrah
Shikarpur
The heatwave in Karachi is making life very difficult for the people of the city. For students, it has become tough to go to their classes. The government must take tangible efforts to provide people with special camps at every corner on the streets so as to avoid heat-related fatalities.
Shazim Shujrah
Shikarpur