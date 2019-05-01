close
May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

Karachi heat

Newspost

 
May 1, 2019

The heatwave in Karachi is making life very difficult for the people of the city. For students, it has become tough to go to their classes. The government must take tangible efforts to provide people with special camps at every corner on the streets so as to avoid heat-related fatalities.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

