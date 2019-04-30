Towards reform of district health supply chain

Islamabad: The Departments of Health and Population Welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with USAID-funded Global Health Supply Chain Programme-Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project organized a design and development workshop for implementation of Inventory Management (IM) Module of Logistics Management Information System (www.lmis.gov.pk ) here on Monday.

The system, already deployed for Family Planning (FP) and Immunisation products, will be enhanced to include other health commodities related to prevention of infectious diseases and provision of basic health services for the people of the province.

The system will initially be piloted in four districts of the province namely, Swat, Lakki Marwat, Charsadda and Mohmand. Once deployed, the system will provide complete visibility of the health products at various levels of service deliveries and will assist health managers to take timely and evidence-based decision to avert stock-outs. This activity follows earlier launch of district supply chain system strengthening by Health Minister K, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan on January 16, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Health Dr. Syed Farooq Jamil thanked GHSC-PSM and USAID for their support for improving supply chain management of health commodities which would ensure availability of quality medicines to people. He assured the audience that the

Department will extend fullest cooperation to the technical teams of the project in implementation of IM Module.

Director Health USAID-Pakistan Sangita Patel appreciated the commitment of the government of KP to improve provision of health service delivery to men, women and children. Country Director GHSC-PSM project Dr. Tariq assured full support of project’s technical experts to assist the government in implementing technology for better product availability at the last mile.