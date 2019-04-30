Indus Motor Company awarded

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company, Pakistan’s larger automotive manufacturers and distributors and the Toyota partner, has been named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, thanks to its digital transformation of the automotive sector and fostering economic growth and job creation, a statement said on Monday.

With Pakistan’s economy growing, the country’s automotive market continues to increase, it added. Pakistan is Toyota’s leading Asian market, and the Toyota Corolla is Pakistan’s largest-selling automobile brand model.

Anticipating the growth, as Indus Motor Company, a joint venture between House of Habib Pakistan, Toyota Motor Company, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, increased production to 272 vehicles daily, it digitally transformed with global technology company SAP, it said. “Indus Motor Company is passionate about providing a delightful customer experience and enhance the productivity of our more than 2,800 employees and 45 dealerships,” said Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company.