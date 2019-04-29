close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
April 29, 2019

NAB arrests two more bankers in fake accounts scam

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested two more bankers in a fake bank scam and mega money laundering case. The NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Sher Ali, ex–manager operations, HBL, and Muhammad Farooq Abdullah, ex–area manager and branch manager, HBL, Karachi involved in corruption and corrupt practices in case of investigation against the holders of public office, legal persons and others in fake bank accounts scam. According to NAB, the arrested persons accused of extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private limited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

