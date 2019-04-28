Meesha Shafi case adjourned: Solid proof needed to prove or deny charges: legal experts

LAHORE: Famous singer and musician Ali Zafar Saturday recorded his statement in a defamation suit filed against singer Meesha Shafi before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad.

The court also recorded the statement of witness Baqar Abbas and summoned other witnesses on the next hearing on May 4. After the court proceedings, Ali Zafar told the media that he wasn’t called to court but he had arrived as he was telling the truth. The singer claimed that in the eyes of law Meesha’s case had been dismissed. “Meesha’s appeal has also been dismissed and I am already innocent. I had filed the case for the psychological and financial damages she has caused to me and my family,” he added. He said that he had also moved an application before the Federal Investigation Agency against a campaign against him on social media based on lies through fake accounts. He said that all was done under a plan to get personal benefits. He said he did not know if she wanted international recognition and become a Malala. Later, he clarified a Malala’s statement on twitter, saying that Malala is a true warrior who stands for the truth and justice and has made great sacrifices. Meesha cannot become Malala by lying, running away from justice and hiding behind fake profiles on social media.

A large number of Ali Zafar’s fans also gathered at the court and made selfies with him. His wife also accompanied him.

Meanwhile, legal experts say that famous singer Meesha Shafi and actor and singer Ali Zafar will have to present solid evidence to prove sexual harassment allegations or deny them by the duo, respectively.

Pakistan Bar Council former vice chairman Azam Nazir Tarar said that if a woman charges a man with sexual harassment, she would have to present solid proofs in a court of law to prove the allegations. He said the evidence could be in the form of a telephonic conversation recording, (text or whatsapp) messages, or some eyewitnesses. But if a woman has none of these proofs, she would have to state on oath against the accused in the court about sexual harassment. The court would cross-examine the plaintiff and award sentence to the accused if the charges are proved.

Former deputy attorney general for Pakistan Raja Abdur Rehman said that generally it is believed in the law and accepted society norms that a woman mostly does not level such a serious allegation against any man, as it also brings a bad name to her in society. However, if a woman levels any such charge against a man of a high stature, she will have to present solid evidence in a court of law to prove her charges. In case of having no solid evidence, she will have to record her statement on oath that she had been sexually harassed by the accused. The accused will also have to present solid evidence in the court to deny the allegations.

Supreme Court Bar Association former secretary general and criminal law practitioner Aftab Ahmad Bajwa said Meesha Shafi is a celebrity, but she will have present solid evidence to prove her allegations. She said that is a must that a woman should be Sadiq and Ameen but Meesha does not fulfils this criteria

Meesha Shafi’s counsel Nighat Dad said that after today (Saturday)’s hearing a campaign is going on social media against her client, and some fake accounts are harassing Meesha. She said that number of witnesses are large so it will take time to complete cross-examination and testimonies.

However, the law says that the statement of a woman plaintiff would be considered as an evidence under the law. He said that in such a situation, a woman should be “Sadiq and Ameen (honest and righteous)”, but apparently these qualities are not found in Meesha Shafi.

Renowned showbiz personalities also expressed their views on the issue. Film star Resham said that she has known Ali Zafar for the last many years, and she didn’t think that the allegations were true. Meesha has gone to Canada and is not attending the court proceedings which mean that the she was lying. Actress Meera thinks Ali Zafar is innocent as Meesha is absent in court trial.

Actress Maya Ali said that she had worked with Ali Zafar for a year, had been attending outdoor shootings out of the country, but she had no problem with him.

Superstar Mahira Khan said that sexual harassment was a serious issue and it should not be dealt with by giving cheap remarks. Sanam Saeed said that she appreciates Meesha for raising her voice. Such incidents should be attended appropriately. The case is in the court and it was the right forum. Actress Urwa Hocane prayed to God to give Meesha more courage. Fakhr-e-Alam said that he was grieved when he heard about the matter. He knows both the vocalists and hoped that the misunderstanding will soon end between them.