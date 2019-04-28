Spanish artiste performs at fundraiser

Islamabad : The Embassy of Spain and Serena Hotels collaborated to host a fundraising gala dinner featuring a performance by renowned Spanish performer Alba Heredia.

All the proceeds from the event went towards the long-term sustainable development and consistent quality education for projects undertaken by ‘Kaghan Memorial Trust.’

Alba Heredia is an internationally acclaimed Flamenco performer who has a global following and is accredited with many awards.

The performance with her group included cante (singing), toque (guitar playing), baile (dance), jaleo (vocalizations and chorus clapping), palmas (handclapping) and pitos (finger snapping) which left the audience duly mesmerized.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Flamenco performer to Pakistan.

Serena Hotels is privileged to be able to host events that strengthen the cultural exchange between Pakistan and Spain while at the same time supporting a cause dear to our hearts - providing quality education to the less fortunate.”

He added that Serena is a platform that provides the space and opportunity for cultural exchanges by bringing unique and unusual talent to Islamabad and will continue to do so in the future.

Manuel Duran Gilmour Rico, Ambassador of Spain said,” Tonight’s gala in Islamabad, is a showcase ofhow performing arts can help promote and support the most valuable causes.

This fundraising event is our contribution, together with the Serena Hotels, to support education initiatives in favour of those in need, such as the impressive work of the Kaghan Memorial Trust in providing quality education to under privileged children.”

The Director of Kaghan Memorial trust, Khurram Khan thanked the Embassy of Spain and Serena Hotels in their commitment for this noble cause and stressed that KMT is determined to provide the same quality of education to the underprivileged children as it would to it’s own.