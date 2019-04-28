Edexcel High achievers’ ceremony

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Education celebrated its Annual Edexcel High Achievers and International Award Ceremony 2019 at Pakistan China Friendship Centre, says a press release.

Jubilant pride faces of young learners, success, medals, trophies, certificates defined the aura of the auspicious ceremony, where more than 1000 proud learners were awarded Edexcel Achievement Awards, Edexcel Progressive Awards, IBIC, IKLC, IKMC and IKSC certificates, along with many other international awards such as medals and certificates for The World Scholars Cup, YCT certificates and trophies, Swimming Championship certificates and trophies, Spellathon certificates, Science Olympiad Certificates and participation certificates from universities, all across the globe.

Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and the Former Interior State Minister graced the Roots Millennium Education Edexcel High Achievers and International Award Ceremony as the chief guest on this promising day. He congratulated the Roots Millennium Education on being a mark of academic excellence and a gate-way to opportunities for the youth. He heightened the significance of Nationalism and stressed that it is the need of the hour to promote our language, our values, culture, norms, and above all the positive image of Pakistan at all levels. He expressed his deep concern about the 20 million out-of-school children and emphasized that students from all strata of society should get equal opportunities in education. Talking to the audience, the respectable Federal Minister heightened the multifarious responsibility of all Pakistanis, as a nation, to be responsible humans to endorse the narrative of Pakistan to the world. He entreated the Youth to be proud of their roots and never to compromise on their National Integrity. In the end, the Chief Guest, appreciated Roots Millennium Education commitment to the overall development of students who, alongside academics, are seen in the forefront in all the national and international mega events.

While addressing the session, the Chief Executive of Roots Millennium Education, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, talked about the multitude of initiatives that have been introduced and successfully implemented in the Roots Millennium Education. His discourse revolved around stimulating the youth of Pakistan and bringing out the best in them, to equip them with the skills of decision-making, problem solving, critical thinking and creativity. He further said, we need to create classrooms as safe spaces for students with differentiated aptitudes, abilities, and interests, so they may be able to realize their potential to the fullest. We should also equip our youth with the necessary knowledge and skills so they may meet the challenges of a fast-changing world and become lifelong practitioners.