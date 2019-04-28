Shadab’s World Cup availability in the air

LAHORE: The availability of Pakistan wrist-spinner Shadab Khan for the forthcoming cricket World Cup is uncertain a week after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he contracted a virus that requires rest for at least four weeks.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the PCB has now said Shadab will return to Islamabad from London tomorrow (Monday) “following his appointment with Dr Patrick Kennedy, world renowned gastroenterologist and hepatologist with a special interest in liver disease in elite sportsmen”. It adds: “Shadab has been put on medication and has also been advised complete rest for two weeks, following which he will undergo another round of blood tests in Lahore after which there will be more clarity on his availability for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.”

Shadab was ruled out of the series against England “after tests revealed a virus that will require treatment and rest for, at least, four weeks”, the PCB said on Sunday. The series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from May 5 to 19.

In an earlier press release, the PCB said it would set up Shadab’s appointment with specialists in England to help him fully recover before the World Cup opener against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

The PCB has not yet announced a possible replacement. The selectors already included Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir as additional players to the 15-player World Cup squad. Pakistan, like any

other participating side, has the flexibility to make changes to their World Cup squad until May 23, the PCB said.