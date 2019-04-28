Meesha Shafi case adjourned: Solid proof needed to prove or deny charges: legal experts

LAHORE: Famous singer and musician Ali Zafar on Saturday recorded his statement in a defamation suit filed against singer Meesha Shafi before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad.

The court also recorded the statement of witness Baqar Abbas and summoned other witnesses on the next hearing on May 4. After the court proceedings, Ali Zafar told the media that he wasn’t called to court but he appeared as he is telling the truth. The singer claimed that in the eyes of law Meesha’s case has been dismissed. “Meesha’s appeal was also dismissed and I have already been declared innocent. I had filed the case for the psychological and financial damages she caused to me and my family,” he added. He said he had also moved an application to the Federal Investigation Agency against a campaign against him on social media based on lies through fake accounts. He said all of this was done under a plan to get personal benefits. He said he did not know if she wanted international recognition and become a Malala. Later, he clarified the Malala’s statement on twitter, saying that Malala is a true warrior who stands for the truth and justice and has made great sacrifices. Meesha cannot become Malala by lying, running away from justice and hiding behind fake profiles on the social media. A large number of Ali Zafar’s fans also gathered at the court and made selfies with him. His wife also accompanied him.

Meanwhile,according to legal experts the famous singer Meesha Shafi and actor and singer Ali Zafar will have to present solid evidence to prove or refute the sexual harassment allegations. Pakistan Bar Council former vice chairman Azam Nazir Tarar said if a woman charges a man with sexual harassment, she would have to present solid proofs in the court of law to prove the allegations. He said the evidence could be in the form of a telephonic conversation recording, (text or whatsapp) messages, or some eyewitnesses. But if a woman has none of these proofs, she would have to state on oath against the accused in the court about sexual harassment. The court would cross-examine the plaintiff and award sentence to the accused if the charges are proved. Former deputy attorney general for Pakistan Raja Abdur Rehman said generally it is believed in the law and an accepted social norm that a woman mostly does not level such a serious allegation against any man, as it also brings a bad name to her. However, if a woman levels any such charge against a man of a higher stature, she will have to present solid evidence in a court of law to prove her charges. Supreme Court Bar Association former secretary general and criminal law practitioner Aftab Ahmad Bajwa said Meesha Shafi is a celebrity, but she will have present solid evidence to prove her allegations. She said it is mandatory that a woman should be Sadiq and Ameen but Meesha does not fulfil this criteria. Meesha’s counsel Nighat Dad said after today’s hearing a campaign is going on in the social media against her client, and some fake accounts are harassing Meesha. She said the number of witnesses are large so it will take time to complete the cross-examination and record testimonies.

Renowned showbiz personalities also expressed their views on the issue. Film star Resham said she has known Ali Zafar for the last many years, and does not think that the allegations were true. Meesha has gone to Canada and is not attending the court proceedings which means that the she was lying. Actress Meera thought Ali Zafar is innocent as Meesha is evading the trial. Actress Maya Ali said she has worked with Ali Zafar for a year, has been attending outdoor shootings out of the country, but she never encountered any problems with him. Superstar Mahira Khan said sexual harassment is a serious issue and it should not be dealt with by giving cheap remarks.

Sanam Saeed said she appreciates Meesha for raising her voice. Such incidents should be appropriately responded to. The case is in the court and it is the right forum. Actress Urwa Hocane prayed to God to give Meesha more courage. Fakhr-e- Alam said he was grieved to learn about the case. He knows both the vocalists and hoped that the misunderstanding between them ends soon.