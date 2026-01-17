Google Messages Smart Reply May soon let users edit replies

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for Google Messages to make texting less stressful for Android users. Google is said to be testing changes in the Smart Reply feature that will enable editing the response before sending it.

According to 9to5Google, the change was noticed following the decompilation of a beta build of the Google Messages app, which pointed to some initial indications of the upcoming change.

Smart Reply, which was introduced with Google Messages way back in 2018, helps users by suggesting pre-typed responses, making it simpler for users to quickly respond to messages.

However, when sending a suggestion, the message will be directly sent without giving users an opportunity for modifications or changes. Google is finally going to remove this issue that had long remained unaltered.

How Google’s new Smart Reply feature works?

Google is working on a feature where selected Smart Replies are being saved as a draft instead of being sent automatically. This will enable users to modify the text or cancel it before sending it to the recipient. This feature may help in avoiding awkward situations that may arise due to accidental touching while replying to the other users.

The upgrade will make it more flexible for users, yet still ensure the time-saving feature of Smart Reply. Even in cases where the wrong option is chosen, there will be an opportunity to be corrected before sending the message to the receiver.