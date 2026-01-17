Hailee Steinfeld rushes to tell Josh Allen THIS about Adam Sandler

Hailee Steinfeld had a special moment at the Golden Globes.

The actress revealed in her Beau Society newsletter that Adam Sandler personally praised her work and even congratulated her husband, Josh Allen during a 2026 Golden Globes encounter.

About the evening she shared that she "got to put on a gorgeous Prada dress to spend a night out with my new plus one and reconnect with friends I haven’t seen in years."

"For context, Adam Sandler is a permanent fixture in our house. We always have one of his movies on (the other night it was Just Go With It)," Hailee said.

She went on to add, "He even inspired our Halloween costumes a few years ago."

The actress wrote, "So when Adam Sandler waved me down by the entrance to the Globes, and said, ‘Hey, buddy! I loved Sinners! You’re doing amazing. And congrats to Josh!'"

"I could not wait to tell my husband," she added of Adam Sandler's praise.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are also expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2025, shared the news in December.