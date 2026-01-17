OpenAI introduces ad tests on ChatGPT in the U.S. ahead of broader revenue strategy

OpenAI announced on Friday that it will begin testing advertisements on ChatGPT in the coming weeks, a strategic move intended to offset the company’s soaring infrastructure costs. While high-tier subscriptions like Plus, Pro and Enterprise will remain ad free, the company plans to debut these tests with adult Free users and ChatGPT Go subscribers in the United States.

The integration of advertising has been a complex challenge for generative AI chatbots, as developers were previously disinclined to user experience.

However, after committing to over $1.4 trillion worth of infrastructure deals in 2025, OpenAI is pivoting.

According to CEO OpenAI Sam Altman, the startup reached a $20 billion annualized revenue rate last year, but must now scale further to cover its massive operational costs.

OpenAI pivots to ads to offset $1.4 trillion infrastructure commitments

The introduction of ads to ChatGPT is intended to help OpenAI to meet its spending commitments as digital advertising has long been the primary revenue driver for other tech giants like Google and Meta.

"Ads within ChatGPT will appear at the bottom of the chatbot’s answers, and they will be clearly labeled."OpenAI said.

According to the official release, ChatGPT’s responses will not be influenced by ads, and OpenAI pledged never to sell users data to third-party advertisers.

In a blog post, Fidgi Simo noted that as the company introduces ads, it’s “pivotal” what makes ChatGPT valuable in the first place. This particularly means that you need to trust that ChatGPT’s responses are driven by objectively utility rather than commercial interests.

As OpenAI tests ads, the company clarified that users will be able to learn why they are seeing specific ads and submit feedback about their experiences.