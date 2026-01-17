Kensington Palace announcement quashes hopes of Prince William, Harry's reunion

Prince Harry may attend for three days of opening statements”.

The latest Kensington Palace announcement has apparently crushed the hopes of Prince William and his estranged brother Harry’s reunion next week.

Prince Harry is all set to return to Britain next week for hearing in privacy case.

He will be returning to London next Thursday as he provides evidence in his legal action against the publisher ANL.

Along with other plaintiffs, Harry is suing the publisher for using illegal information gathering practices.

Amid this development, Kensington Palace has made a big announcement.

The Majesty Magazine shared the palace announcement on X, which reads, “The Prince of Wales will carry out engagements in Bristol next Thursday, 22nd January, showcasing the city’s trailblazing achievements in sustainability and its role as a driving force for innovation in the UK.”

With this announcement, there is no hope of brothers’ reunion as Prince William will be hundreds of miles away during the Duke trip back to the UK.

Earlier, the AFP reported a nine-week trial in the long-running case is due to begin Monday at the High Court in London, “when Harry may attend for three days of opening statements”.

Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, and Baroness Lawrence, the mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, are also set to testify.

During his last UK visit in September, Harry met with his father King Charles III seeking to start to repair a bitter rift with his immediate family.