Meghan Markle reveals Princess Lilibet's hidden talent

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen dancing in an open field

Meghan Markle has revealed her daughter Princess Lilibet's hidden skill in the new social media post.

On Friday, Archie and Lilibet doting mother shared her own take on a new social media trend, in which users are sharing photos of themselves from 2016 to celebrate a decade passing.

Meghan also shared a black and white video from the present day, where she and Prince Harry, are seen dancing in an open field.

Dressed casually, the couple smiles as they twirl around together.

The former Suits star revealed in the caption that the clip was filmed by their daughter Princess Lilibet.

Meanwhile, the second slide of the post features a shot of Meghan and Harry from 2016, seemingly taken during their trip to Botswana that year — their third-ever date.

Meghan captioned the post, "When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there."

The Duchess also gave a video credit to "our daughter."

Meghan also shared her and Prince Harry’s same intimate photo in the Instagram story.

The People magazine reported on the post, sparking reactions from the fans.

One fan commented, “So sweet, their daughter is so lucky to grow up watching two people so in love! All smiles!”

Another said, “They are now pretending that the kid filmed it, so it is more authentic than saying they hired someone to film them, in an attempt to keep getting good press.”