Gracie Abrams lauds Paul Mescal's performance in 'Hamnet'

Gracie Abrams has nothing but praise for her boyfriend, Paul Mescal.

On Friday, the 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to pay a special homage to the Irish actor following the great success of his new movie, Hamnet.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the movie, the Close To You hitmaker praised Paul's performance in the historical film.

"I've found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time," Gracie penned over the image.

"But we are sat in the kitchen right now and I am looking back on these pictures and got immediately teary, so l'm just going to say that Chloe is singular," continued the That's So True songstress.

Gracie added, "Jessie is singular. Paul is singular. Thank god for what they made. Go see it and you will be better off."

Hamnet, which was released in cinemas on November 26, 2025, won the Best Film – Drama trophy at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Paul leads a stellar cast including Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn, Noah Jupe, and Emily Watson.