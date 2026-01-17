Celine Dion remembers late hubby René Angélil on his 84th birthday

Celine Dion is remembering her late husband René Angélil on his 84th birthday!

On Friday, the 57-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to René by posting a snap of him standing next to a strawberry cake with candles.

"On your birthday, we celebrate you and our love for you grows every day... You are forever our greatest protector, and your memory continues to guide us..." she penned.

"Happy birthday René, Notre Amour," added the I'm Alive songstress.

Source: Celine Dion's Instagram Story

For those unversed, René passed away on January 14, 2016, due to throat cancer at age 73.

On Wednesday, Celine remembered the music producer 10 years after his death.

"Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade..." Celine wrote.

"Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch…We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong. We love you more, every day and every year," added the My Heart Will Go On singer.



