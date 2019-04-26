Inter-School Karate begins today

LAHORE: Punjab JKA Karate Association and Crescent Model School will organize Inter-School JKA Karate Championship for boys and girls on April 26 and 27 at Crescent School Shadman Lahore. Honorary Consul General of Japan Syed Nadeem Shah will be Chief Guest of opening ceremony and Guest of Honour Main Iltaf Saleem Honorary Secretary Crescent Trust and Principal Madam Sobaia Lodhi and other honourable guests will also be present at the occasion.

The opening ceremony will be held at 10:00am. According to organizing Secretary Mehar Fayyaz Feroze our preparations are ready and we will organize a successful Championship. The prominent schools of Lahore will participate in championships.