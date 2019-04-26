Man kills father, two sisters, self over dispute with wife

LAHORE : A man killed his father and two sisters and later committed suicide by firing into his temple over a domestic dispute with his wife in the Shafiqabad police area early in the morning on Thursday.

One of his brothers was also shot at and wounded who was removed to hospital. Police removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Riaz, father of the accused Awais, and two sisters as Sidra and Maryam. The injured victim has been identified as Farhan.

Farhan told police that his brother Awais was mentally sick as his wife had left him for the last many days after a scuffle over domestic dispute. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday at around 2am, he shot dead his sleeping father and two sisters. His brother tried to resist, over which, he opened firing at him as well leaving him badly wounded. Later, he committed suicide by opening fire at his temple. After hearing gunshots, locals informed police. Police reached the scene and found the five persons in a pool of blood. Police rushed the injured person to hospital and recorded his statement. Forensic teams also reached the scene and collected evidences.

DIG Operations, Lahore, Muhammad Waqas Nazir also visited the crime scene at Ferozepura, Shafiqabad. SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali, DSP Shafiq Abad Sheikh Ghayas and other police officers accompanied him. The DIG directed the SP to investigate the incident thoroughly.

religious events: Following the directions of DIG Operations, Lahore, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, the Security Branch of Lahore Police has prepared a list of all those religious programs which get permission to hold their ceremonies every year.

SP Security, Lahore, Faisal Shehzad said that it had become necessary to make different categories of religious programmes to improve the law and order situation of the City. He said that all the religious activities which were approved through a certain SOP had no ban of any kind. However, it was seen that some administrators of religious activities were holding programmes without any intimation to police or prior permission. The programmes which were not intimated to the police were a constant risk for peace and security of the City due to possibility of any untoward incident.

It has been decided that strict action would be taken against the administrators of all those religious programmes which were held without any prior permission. SP Security Faisal Shehzad said that his branch had completed a detailed list of all the religious programmes which were held with permission in the City every year on regular basis. He said the SOP to provide security to the religious programmes in the City had also been finalised. The purpose to catalogue all the religious programmes of the City is under National Action Plan to improve security of the people attending the ceremonies.

Moreover, directions have been issued to the officers concerned regarding security in Ramazan. Masajid and Imambarg will be categorised according to their sensitivity and strict security arrangements would be made at Masajid, Imambarghahs and other places of worship.

Accordingly, no one will be allowed unlawful use of loudspeaker particularly during prayers and Taraweeh. It will be mandatory to send the lists of volunteers deputed for checking purpose at the Masajid to the Security Branch for their verification and checking. SP Security Faisal Shehzad directed the SPs to hold regular meetings with the members of peace committees.

Promotion: Additional Inspector General, Establishment, Punjab Police, Captain (r) Ahmad Lateef has said that promotion of police officers and officials is continued without any interruption while the promoted officers are being given postings of their own choice without any pressure or favour so that they may serve the public with concentration and mental satisfaction.