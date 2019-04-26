CM reviews welfare projects in South Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday reviewed public welfare projects and development programme in Dera Ghazi Khan Division and other districts of southern Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the chief minister said that he would visit the areas to observe pace of work on development schemes. Every area should be given its share in development programme, he added. He also sought a list of loans given to small farmers of tribal areas.

The chief minister reprimanded the Forest Department for planting less than requirement trees under plantation campaign. The meeting reviewed projects relating to construction of roads, government buildings, hospitals and schools.

Usman Buzdar expressed his dissatisfaction over lack of progress on development schemes. Every possible effort would be made for early completion of Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road Project, the CM said.

change: Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a harbinger of change and broke the traditions of orthodoxy and fear of new trends in politics. In his message on the foundation day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, issued here Thursday, he said that peaceful and respectable political struggle of the party spanning over a period of 23 years had become an example in the national history. The chief minister said the PTI was a genuine political party, which represented the aspirations and emotions of people. The PTI had emerged as the sole national level party after its long struggle, he added.

He said that it had also ended the politics of status quo and introduced change. He said that Imran Khan emerged as a genuine political leader after Quaid-e-Azam in the history of the country. "Participation in the PTI and the struggle for the rights of people is my pride and I extend heartiest felicitations to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party workers on the foundation day of the party," he concluded.

PA building: Usman Buzdar has ordered the officials concerned that new building of Punjab Assembly should be completed soon as the Punjab government would provide funds for it on priority basis. The chief minister directedthis while talking to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a meeting held in committee room of the Punjab Assembly Thursday.

The meeting was held between Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in which progress on under-construction new building of the Punjab Assembly was reviewed.

The chief minister directed that new building should be completed soon as the Punjab government would provide funds for it on priority basis. He said the past government was responsible for delay in the project as funds were not allocated during the previous regime. He also directed that construction of new MPAs hostel should also be completed soon.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that hurdles to the project should be focused on. He expressed the hope that construction work would be completed during the current year. A briefing was given about progress on the project and the design of new MPAs hostel was also approved.