Waseem will become world champion, says English trainer

KARACHI: Danny Vaughan, English trainer of Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem, said on Thursday that the Quetta-born boxer was very “skilled” and would surely become the world champion.

“Yes, Waseem is skilled and very good at block and attack and there is no doubt that he will become the world champion,” Danny told ‘The News’ in an interview from Glasgow.

Having grabbed two World Boxing Council (WBC) world silver flyweight crowns in 2016 while under the banner of Korea-based AK Promotion, the 31-year-old former Asian Games bronze medallist has recently signed an agreement with MTK Global, a renowned boxer management company.

The former Commonwealth Games two-time medallist has started training under the company at its Glasgow Centre in Scotland.

Having lost just a single fight out of nine in his four-year career, Waseem is now eyeing a world title in the flyweight category in the next few months.

His trainer said that before going for the world title fight, Waseem would play at least a couple of bouts to improve his rankings. And, Danny said, he would play his first fight on June 22.

“We will not rush. He will fight on June 22. His opponent for the fight is not yet known. Four weeks before the fight he will know his opponent. He then will play another fight at the end of the year before going for his world title bout after Christmas. Maybe by March next year,” Danny said.

During his illustrious career as a professional fighter Waseem remained WBC World No1 for quite some time.

He created ripples when he won WBC world silver crown only in his fourth bout, defeating Jether Oliva of the Philippines in Seoul. It was a great achievement from a fighter who turned pro accidentally.

He had not been properly looked after by the boxing governing body of Pakistan (PBF) although he had returned from Incheon after winning flyweight bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games. It was after about 12 years that Pakistan had won a medal in the Asiad.

The only loss in Waseem’s pro career was against the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world champion Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in the IBF world title bout in Kuala Lumpur last summer.

It was decided through a unanimous decision in favour of the South African despite Waseem’s outstanding performance in the jam-packed Axiata Arena of the Malaysian capital.MTK Global is interested in organising bouts for Waseem in Pakistan in future. The company officials are expected to meet the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It’s definitely the goal of MTK Global to arrange fights for Waseem in Pakistan. It would be amazing to see Waseem playing in front of his own crowd,” Danny said.

Meanwhile, Waseem said that he had been working hard since joining MTK Global.

“I have come here to train and I am training harder. The environment in Glasgow is not new for me as I have been here before; in 2014 when I won silver in the Commonwealth Games. Very soon I will get into top shape and will be ready for any future challenge. My only goal is to become the world champion,” Waseem said.

He was full of praise for his trainer.

“Danny is a great trainer and I am lucky to have him to prepare for the biggest cause of my life. It’s just a matter of time; the day is not far when I will achieve my goal of becoming the world champion,” Waseem said.