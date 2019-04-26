JBS, EFU Life ink agreement

KARACHI: Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EFU Life Assurance to provide information technology solutions, a statement said on Thursday.

JBS Chief Executive Officer Veqar ul Islam said that in this tech-driven and highly competitive environment, it is very important for organisations to always strive for staying relevant tomorrow.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to provide EFU Life with improved productivity and transform their business. We will be pleased to carry on this relationship and take it to new levels.”

EFU Life Chief Operating Officer Zain Ibrahim said, “As an insurance company, we feel that we have to make sure that the abundance of data that we have is utilised completely to provide better propositions to customers. I’m glad to be partnering with JBS as it fulfills our aim. JBS is not only providing us with IT solutions, but in fact we look at them as partners because they are helping us grow.”