PRCS holds ‘climaton’ to promote green business ideas

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with German Red Cross, organized a climate change competition ‘CLIMATON: Y-Accelerator Challenge’ to promote green business ideas, with 16 teams from 8 universities contesting.

The Y-Accelerator Challenge was a premier start-up competition that put selected pitches in front of climate change experts, the contesting teams presented 3-5 minute pitches in front of the jury comprising experts on climate change namely Anam Zaib, Sobia Fasih, Sarmad Iqbal, Didar Nabi, Dr. Sofia and Dr. Gulfam. The event brought together investors, founders, and start-up enthusiasts to witness visionaries pitch their ideas.

The first and second positions of the competition were secured by National University of Science and Technology, while the third position was secured by Fatima Jinnah University. The event was held in Fatimah Jinnah auditorium of PRCS National Headquarters here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary General of PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed said PRCS, being the front-liner in responding to emergencies and disasters, has taken the initiative to launch climate smart disaster management to ensure effective adaptation. A few achievements of the project include formulating climate change dashboard, coordination, climate smart DRR tools, and climate education along with nationwide campaign and capacity enhancement programme for the grass root communities, young professionals and policy makers.