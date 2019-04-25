close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Painting show

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

LAHORE: The Government College University’s Minhas Art Gallery on Wednesday opened a group show of four talented young female artists; Lala Rukh Khan, Mehwish Horia, Amna Waqas and Shamsa Kanwal. Punjab University College of Art and Design Principal Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor inaugurated the group show presenting 23 paintings of the young artists. The paintings of calligraphy verses on the green shawls by Lala Rukh Khan met with a loud applause at the exhibition attended by a large number of students and art lovers.

