Conference on eye diseases owing to diabetes

LAHORE: Diabetes is the leading cause of vision loss in working-age adults, said ophthalmologists at a conference held on the prevalence and treatment optimisation of the diabetic macular edema (DME) in Pakistan.

Globally, it is expected that approximately 642 million people will have diabetes by 2040. DME, which is a part of diabetic retinopathy, is an accumulation of fluid in the macula—part of the retina that controls most detailed vision abilities of humans. It was highlighted during the conference that approximately half of patients with DME will lose two or more lines of vision within two years of diagnosis during the natural progression of the disease.

Dr Igor Kozak, consultant ophthalmologist at a hospital in the UAE, was the keynote speaker at both sessions. Dr Kozak. He presented his findings and recommendations regarding effective treatments of the disease, such as Aflibercept. “Complications from diabetic eye disease range from decreased vision to complete blindness if untreated. “Fortunately, at present we have treatments that not only stop progression of vision loss but actually can gain meaningful vision for our patients,” Dr Kozak emphasized.

Several renowned local ophthalmologists also presented real-world examples of the most effective kinds of treatment available for patients of diabetic retinal disease, and evidence-based recommendations for optimising treatment in cases of DME.

“We continue to invest in opportunities to educate and empower healthcare professionals with the latest advancements in treatment,” said Dr Imran Ahmad Khan. “By developing the knowledge base and awareness of treatment options for diabetic macular edema, we hope to ensure better management and more effective treatment for patients who might, otherwise, suffer life-altering vision loss,” he said.