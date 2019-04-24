Houston to host world table tennis in 2021

WASHINGTON: Houston will host the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, the first staged outside Europe or Asia since 1939, with Chengdu, China to follow in 2022, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Monday.

Houston will become the first United States city to host the event, beating out Agadir, Morocco, for the honor. The only time the event was staged outside Europe or Asia since its 1926 inception was 80 years ago in Cairo, Egypt. Chengdu overcame bids from Japan and Portugal to win the nod for 2022 at its ongoing world championships in Budapest, which boast a record 609 players from 109 nations. Next year’s worlds are set for Busan, South Korea.

The American event will be staged 50 years after US-Chinese “ping pong diplomacy” when the US table tennis team at the 1971 worlds in Japan, was invited to visit China.