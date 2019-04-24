Amir is a big match player: Mushtaq

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has said that fast bowler Mohammad Amir would be picked up for the World Cup 2019, on the condition that if he does well against England in the one-day international series.

“They (PCB) have sent a message to Mohammad Amir that he has to perform in the five one-day-international against England, if he performs well he will get considered for the World Cup,” said Mushtaq.

The leg spinner was of the view that the opposition has found a way to curtail Amir, as they don’t throw away their wicket against him and attack other bowlers instead, that is the reason why Amir has been bowling economically The exclusion of Amir was a major surprise for many. The fast bowler has been a victim of a prolonged dry spell, however, many pundits argue that Amir bowling could be useful for Pakistan in English conditions.

“I think that Amir will be in Pakistan’s World Cup squad, as he is a big match player, and in major tournaments one needs temperament more than the talent,” said Mushatq. Despite not making into the 15-members squad Amir will serve as cover for the World Cup squad and, if required, can be drafted into the side until 23 May without ICC permission.