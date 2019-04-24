close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
April 24, 2019

Saudi minister, COAS discuss regional security

Top Story

A
APP
April 24, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and the overall regional security situation, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story