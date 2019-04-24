Saudi minister, COAS discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Defence Muhammad Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and the overall regional security situation, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).