Man axes to death father, wife, daughter

MARDAN: A man allegedly axed to death his father, wife and his daughter in Bakhshali village on Tuesday, sources said. The sources said that Ali Rehman, a resident of Warai in Dir currently living in Bakhshali, allegedly hit his father Shazullah, his wife and daughter with an axe, killing them on the spot. The police arrested the accused after the incident. “The accused was arrested. And we are investigating the incident,” said an official.