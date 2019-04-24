close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Man axes to death father, wife, daughter

National

April 24, 2019

MARDAN: A man allegedly axed to death his father, wife and his daughter in Bakhshali village on Tuesday, sources said. The sources said that Ali Rehman, a resident of Warai in Dir currently living in Bakhshali, allegedly hit his father Shazullah, his wife and daughter with an axe, killing them on the spot. The police arrested the accused after the incident. “The accused was arrested. And we are investigating the incident,” said an official.

