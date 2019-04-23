Plan to hide corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami exposed

PESHAWAR: An alleged plan by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department to hide alleged corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami project has been exposed.

The department’s dozens of workers were planting big saplings before the arrival of the members of the parliamentary committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Bannu. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker had formed a 20-member parliamentary committee to probe alleged corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami project. The committee was formed after repeated protests by the opposition members in the provincial assembly. The committee included 11 members from the government and nine members from the opposition. The committee had to visit the site of the project on April 25. Before the arrival of the committee members, the department workers were planting the samplings when they were caught MNA from Bannu Zahid Akram Durani.

Opposition leader Akram Khan Durani told the media that the department workers were panting big plants of three to four-feet long to hide the corruption in the project. He alleged that billions of rupees corruption was committed in the project and people were raising voice against this corruption, but Prime Minister Imran Khan ignoring the corruption of his government in the province.