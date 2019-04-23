Rangers arrest 10 more suspects

The paramilitary force on Monday arrested 10 suspects during targeted operations in different parts of the city. According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, two armed robbers had committed a robbery near the North Public School in Sector 11G in New Karachi on April 1. The soldiers developed CCTV footage of the incident and started an investigation.

During the investigation, they received information about the presence of suspects in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and New Karachi. Responding to the tip-off, raids were carried out and Farhan Hussain and Muhammad Furqan apprehended. The suspects were later handed over to police for further proceedings.

Moreover, Muhammad Shan, Azeem Jawed, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Mukhtiar, Umer Ghaus, Dil Nawab and Abdul Kareem were arrested in Awami Colony and Korangi Industrial Area. They were said to be involved in a number of street crime and robbery cases.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. The suspects were handed over to police for further legal action.

The paramilitary soldiers have been spearheading a targeted operation to bring down the crime rate in Karachi since September 2013.

On Saturday, paramilitary soldiers conducted intelligence-based raids in Gadap Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal where they arrested seven suspected criminals, identified as Sajjad, Shahid Khan, Muhammad Amir, Bahadur, Nizamuddin, Shamsullah and Imran.

The suspects were involved in a number of street crime and other robbery cases. The soldiers were said to have seized weapons and looted items from the possession of the seven men, who were later handed over to police for further legal action.

On the same day, the paramilitary force claimed to have solved the mystery of a person’s brutal murder in the Tariq Road area by arresting the alleged murderer. A spokesman for the Rangers said that on April 13 the body of Shabbir alias Shabana alias Any Khan was found in a flat in Dupatta Gali, Tariq Road. The man, who hailed from Rahim Yar Khan, was brutally murdered with a heavy sharp object.

After the incident, the Rangers departmental heads formed a probe team, who visited the crime scene, gathered material and used the intelligence network of the force. During the process, the team got information about the suspect trying escape from the Cantt Railway Station. Acting on the information, a raid was conducted there and a man, identified as Aqil Bashir, arrested.

Bashir admitted to murdering Shabbir over personal issues and differences. He was handed over to police with the murder weapon for further action.