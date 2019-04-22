close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Police ordered to ensure ban on kite flying in Lahore

National

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all the divisional SPs to takes stern action against kite flying and selling and making kites. The SPs have been directed to ensure the ban put on kite flying at any cost. The DIG also asked parents to stop their children from kite flying. He warned action could also be taken against parents for not stopping their children from kite flying. Lahore police arrested 3,016 accused in 2811 cases of kite flying in the current year. City division police arrested 550 accused, Cantt division 1,012, Civil Lines 150, Sadr division 235, Iqbal Town 233 and Modal Town division 836 accused.

