Man drowns

A young man drowned while bathing in a lake in the Manghopir area on Sunday. Police officials said the deceased, 22-year-old Asadullah, son of Naseebullah, was a resident of Manghopir and he had gone to the lake along with his friends for a picnic where he drowned while bathing.
His body was later retrieved by rescue volunteers and shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Later, the family received the body for burial. No case was registered for the incident.
