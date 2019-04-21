Peace via NAP

The Makran Coastal Highway incident, in which 14 persons, including security personnel, were mowed down by unidentified gunmen, is highly condemnable and an occasion of grave concern for our law-enforcers. Reportedly, the unfortunate individuals who fell victim to the uncalled-for wrath of the heartless assailants were first identified, forcibly offloaded and then were shot dead. A few days back, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a vegetables market in Hazarganji, Quetta, and massacred over 20 innocent people, many of them belonging to the Hazara community. These incidents suggest that once again hostile elements in Balochistan, after a long lull, have become active. Ever since the launch of CPEC, suicide bombings and target killings ballooned in Balochistan because the successful completion of CPEC will usher into a new chapter of prosperity and stability in the country. As insinuated by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the involvement of a foreign hand in both these barbaric attacks cannot be overruled. There is no denying that the future of Pakistan is closely linked to a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan. For this, we will have to implement all the clauses of the National Action Plan in true letter and spirit.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali