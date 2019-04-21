Pakistani art makes it to Venice Biennale

Islamabad : Pakistani art has got representation at the Venice Biennale 2019, a mega international art event, as Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Jamal Shah has been made commissioner from Pakistan for it by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

This is Pakistan’s first official entry into Venice Biennale.

Eminent artist Naiza Khan will be the exhibitor through the collection curated by Zahra Khan. Her work captures the experience of living and working in Karachi, where everyday life is affected by natural disasters, urban migration, and political struggle.

Khan’s work includes paintings, sculptures, wall drawings, performance, and video.

The Venice Biennale is an arts organisation based in Venice and the name of the original and principal biennial exhibition it presents.

The Art Biennale is a contemporary visual art exhibition, which is held biennially (in odd-numbered years).

Jamal Shah said the event was not only an opportunity to display Pakistani art on such a big platform of international level but it was also an attempt to project soft image of the country across the world.

“Art is a universal language that leaves a deep impact on the minds of people through soft expressions of visual and performing art.