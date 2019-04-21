close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 21, 2019

Relief needed

Newspost

 
April 21, 2019

Public toilets should be available for citizens in state properties, including schools, parks, shopping malls, checkposts and especially on the streets, so people do not choose any corner to relieve themselves.

And when it comes to women, the choices are literally few and far between. No proper and clean toilets are accessible. This is a humble request to the government for proper public toilets for men and women separately.

Faryal Saleem

Karachi

