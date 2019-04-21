Relief needed

Public toilets should be available for citizens in state properties, including schools, parks, shopping malls, checkposts and especially on the streets, so people do not choose any corner to relieve themselves.

And when it comes to women, the choices are literally few and far between. No proper and clean toilets are accessible. This is a humble request to the government for proper public toilets for men and women separately.

Faryal Saleem

Karachi