DPOs directed to chalk out foolproof security on Shab-e Barat

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Friday directed district police officers of Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh to chalk out foolproof security measures in their respective districts in consultation with religious leaders on the occasion of Shab-e Barat.

In the directive the RPO said action would be taken against manufacturers and sellers of fireworks and elements involved in firing in the air. The RPO stressed proper security of all worship places and alerted the police force to cope with any eventuality. The RPO asked the DPOs to check security arrangements personally in their respective districts and inspect installation of CCTV cameras and walk-through gates at al worship places on Shab-e-Barat. He asked the police officers to keep adequate number of QRF and stand-by-reserve police on the occasion.

KIDS’ IMMUNIZATION: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar Friday said immunisation of children was imperative to save the new generation from the fatal diseases. Addressing a media workshop arranged by the joint collaboration of District Health Authority and UNICEF on the topic of role of media for the promotion of child immunisation at a local hotel, the DC said the scope of awareness programme should be expanded for the information of the parents to get their children vaccinated.