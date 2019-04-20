Motives behind Mumbai false flag operations explained

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) in collaboration with Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, organised an interactive session with Mr Elias Davidsson—author of the book “The Betrayal of India” here on Friday.

PU Faculty of Engineering & Technology Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, CGSS Advisery Board Senior Member Brigadier (r) Mansoor Saeed and senior faculty members were also present.

According to a press release, Elias Davidsson explained the facts and the motives behind the Mumbai false flag operations. He exposed the truth behind the attacks which were for significant increase in the military budget, shift towards public policy, boom of the security industry, galvanising the middle class and building up the big brother society.

Elias Davidsson said the phone calls between the gunmen and the handlers were not made in Urdu but in Hindi and the communication sounded very unnatural for a live conversation and the phone calls did not provide evidence that the gunmen were Pakistanis. He said, “My quest is for the truth. India has made malicious allegations against Pakistan which were untrue and false.

Concluding his speech, he said India did not want the Mumbai trial to conclude, as it was a good talking point for India at various international forums in a bid to isolate Pakistan.

Dr Taqi Zahid But explained the timeline of this false flag operation by the Indian force, including attack at Cama hospital, Taj Hotel and shooting at the metro junction. He said Mr Davidson had very rightly explained with technical evidence and through the ratio and statistics about these false flag operations in his book.

Brigadier (r) Mansoor Saeed said a false flag was a covert operation designed to deceive; the deception creates the appearance of a particular party, group, or nation being responsible for some activity, disguising the actual source of responsibility. He explained in detail the history of false flag operations. He also explained the Indian false flag operations and propaganda against Pakistan, including the Ganga airplane hijacking, Samjhota Express blast, Mumbai attacks, Pathankot Air Base, Uri attack and Pulwama attack.

