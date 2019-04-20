close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 20, 2019

The power of money

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter, ‘Rules for fools?’ (April 17) by Hashim Abro. In Pakistan, rules and laws only apply to the weak segments of society. The plunderers of national wealth or even the violators of the constitution of the country are shifted from jails to VIP rooms of hospitals and returned back honourably to their homes with the help of bureaucrats and the legal fraternity. Thus, money makes the mare go.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

