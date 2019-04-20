Apca takes out rally against Punjab govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Provincial and regional leaders of All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) Friday condemned the alleged harsh steps of Punjab government against clerks and low-grade employees. Earlier, the Apca leadership took out a protest rally. The rally emerged from Chiniot Bazaar and culminated at Chowk Zila Council where the participants held a protest meeting to press for their demands.
